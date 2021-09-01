Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who led the separatist movement in Kashmir, died in Srinagar on Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Kashmiri separatist leader, died at the age of 91 in Srinagar, tweeted former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. Geelani had been suffering from various ailments for nearly the last two decades.

Mufti took to Twitter to express grief over Geelani's death.

"Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta’aala grant him jannat & condolences to his family & well-wishers," Mufti tweeted.

Soon after the news of Geelani's death, authorities announced restrictions in the Kashmir valley.

"Restrictions imposed, including suspension of internet services, in the valley," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Geelani, who was born Bandipora in 1929, was known for his hardline stand against the Indian government. He was a member of banned Jamaat-e-Islami and chairman of hardline Hurriyat Conference.

Last year, Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference, saying that he has decided to "distance himself completely" from the separatist platform.

Geelani spearheaded the separatist movement in the Kashmir Valley since the eruption of militancy in 1990. However, he was largely kept under house arrest since the summer agitation of 2010.

Geelani was a three-time MLA and won from the Sopore constituency in 1972, 1977 and 1987. He, however, renounced electoral politics following the eruption of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir but founded his own party Tehreek-e-Hurriyat later.

