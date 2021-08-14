Earlier too, troops of India and Pakistan had exchanged sweets along the international border to defuse tensions between the two countries. The ceremony, which is popularly known as 'sweets diplomacy', is seen as a way to build confidence between New Delhi and Islamabad.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, India's Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday exchanged sweets with Pakistani Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar.

The sweets were exchanged on the occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan. "We will also gift sweets to them on Sunday," said BSF commandant Jasbir Singh, as reported by news agency ANI.

#InPics | Pakistan Rangers and @BSF_India exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar, Punjab on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan. "We will also gift sweets to them tomorrow," says BSF commandant Jasbir Singh



ANI



More: https://t.co/l3bgnHe0fV pic.twitter.com/Q3VLWpZDZN — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) August 14, 2021

Earlier too, troops of India and Pakistan had exchanged sweets along the international border to defuse tensions between the two countries. The ceremony, which is popularly known as 'sweets diplomacy', is seen as a way to build confidence between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated over the past couple of years, especially after the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Following the Pulwama attack, India had carried out airstrikes at Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that escalated tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad further. Pakistan retailed by carrying out a strike at military installations of India. However, the strike failed, thanks to the alertness of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Later, India abrograted Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter". New Delhi has also asked Islamabad to accept reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.

In 2019, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had again raised the issue at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and cried foul over human rights being violated in the Valley.

However, India in its Right to Reply said that Indian citizens do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf and "least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma