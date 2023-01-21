Swati Maliwal Hits Back At BJP's 'Fake Sting' Charge, Says 'Dirty Lies Can't Scare Me'

Maliwal took to Twitter where she referred to the accusations as "dirty lies" and claimed that they would not stop her from fighting for the rights of women. (Image Credit: Screengrab of the viral video/Twitter.)

DELHI Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal slammed the BJP after several leaders from the saffron party raised questions on her molestation claims saying that the sting, referring to the video of the incident, was staged to defame the Delhi Police. BJP leaders also alleged that the accused, Harish Chandra, is connected with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Maliwal took to Twitter where she referred to the accusations as "dirty lies" and claimed that they would not stop her from fighting for the rights of women. "Let me tell those who think that they will scare me by telling dirty lies about me. I have done many big things in this short life, with a shroud on my head. I was attacked many times but did not stop. With every atrocity, the fire inside me grew stronger," Maliwal tweeted.

जिनहें लगता है मेरे बारे में झूठी गंदी बातें कर मुझे डरा देंगे उनको बता दूँ। मैंने सर पे कफ़न बांध इस छोटी सी ज़िंदगी में बहुत बड़े काम किए है। मुझपे कई अटैक हुए पर मैं रुकी नही। हर अत्याचार से मेरे अंदर की आग और बढ़ी। मेरी आवाज़ कोई नही दबा सकता। जब तक ज़िंदा हूँ लड़ती रहूँगी! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 20, 2023

"No one can suppress my voice. I will keep fighting as long as I am alive," she added. Maliwal on Thursday alleged that she was molested and dragged for 10-15 metres by an intoxicated car driver outside the AIIMS when her hand got stuck in his car window as the man tried to flee.

Flagging the video, BJP leaders slammed Maliwal over her claims and said that her ‘drama’ was a part of a conspiracy which has now been ‘exposed’. BJP leaders are of the view that Maliwal, appointed by the AAP government, staged the incident to target Delhi Police, which comes under the Centre.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said that 47-year-old Harish Chandra Suryavanshi, who was accused of harassing Swati Maliwal, is allegedly a well-known and significant AAP activist in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar. Sachdeva also uploaded a picture in which the accused can be seen campaigning with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari also called the incident fake and questioned Maliwal's conduct in the sting video. "Now if this is a partner, then it means that the whole incident is like a fake sting, which has been done with a private channel. This is a shocking matter for Delhi. Those who have the responsibility of Delhi, the people who have been elected by Delhi what picture are they trying to show to Delhi?," Tiwari said.

"We are not saying that such an incident cannot happen or has not happened. But why was there a need to do this fake sting? Why does the woman standing there turn around the car and go to the other side? And even in the video, she can be seen herself putting her hand inside the car,” the former Delhi BJP chief added.

A video of the incident also emerged on Friday in which Maliwal waiting on the pavement when a car arrives and the driver tells her to get in. When the driver keeps insisting, Maliwal is heard asking, "Where will you drop me? I want to go home. My relative are coming".

She then moves aside and the car is seen leaving. After some time, the same vehicle is seen returning after taking a U-turn and stops in front of Maliwal. The video also showed that when she caught hold of the driver, he rolled up the window on her hand and dragged her along. She could also be heard screaming in the video.

