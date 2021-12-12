New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On the occasion 'Swarnim Vijay Parv', celebrated on Sunday (December 12) to commemorate 50 years of India`s historic victory in the 1971 war and Indo-Bangladesh friendship, a pre-recorded message of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who lost his life in an IAF chopper crash earlier this week, was played at India Gate lawns in the national capital.

This message was recorded on December 7. In the recorded video, CDS Rawat had paid tribute to the armed force personnel who lost their lives on the line of duty.

“I am extending heartfelt greetings to all the brave soldiers of Indian armed forces on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Parv. We are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the victory in the 1971 war as the Vijay Parv. Several events are being organised at the India Gate between December 12 and 14. It is a matter of great pride that Vijay Parv is being organised at the Amar Jawan Jyoti complex which was established in memory of our brave soldiers,” General Rawat said in the message.

#VIDEO || Late CDS #GeneralBipinRawat's pre-recorded message played at an event on the occasion 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' inaugurated today at India Gate lawns in Delhi. This message was recorded on December 7



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Swarnim Vijay Parv celebrations. Remembering Gen Rawat he said "It was decided to organise this event in a grand form, but after the untimely demise of the country's first CDS, General Bipin Rawat, it has been decided to mark it with simplicity. On this occasion, I pay my tributes by remembering him too."

During the event, major weapons and equipment used during the 1971 war were also displayed along with snippets of major battles.

The closing ceremony will be held on December 13, which will be attended by Rajnath Singh. Many dignitaries, including from Bangladesh, will be present.

CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in a helicopter crash that took place near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI)

