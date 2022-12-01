Swara Bhasker Marches With Rahul Gandhi, Urges Everyone To Join Bharat Jodo Yatra

BOLLYWOOD actor Swara Bhasker on Thursday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Bhasker, who is always in the headlines for being vocal about her opinions urged to fellow citizens to join the mass contact programme of the Indian National Congress.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Joined bharat jodo yatra today and walked with Rahul Gandhi. The energy, commitment & love is inspiring! The participation and warmth of common people, enthusiasm of Congress workers and RG’s attention and care toward everyone and everything around him is astounding!"

Requesting people to turn up in huge numbers for the yatra, the actor said, "Only passing Rahul Gandhi a bouquet a young man in the surging crowd brought and was desperately trying to get across to RG... You gotta be here to feel the energy and the love. Seriously, join bharat jodo yatra people... Stand up for our country! (sic). "Bhasker, who is often trolled for speaking her mind on social media, urged citizens to "resist hate".

"At a time when hate is normal and the dominant logic is that ‘no low is too low as long as the election is won'.. when society is so brutalised that we barely blink at heinous crimes, bharat jodo yatra is a radical new imagination and expression of how we can resist hate. @INCIndia," she wrote.

Joined @bharatjodo yatra today & walked with @RahulGandhi. The energy, commitment & love is inspiring! The participation & warmth of common people, enthusiasm of Congress workers & RG’s attention & care toward everyone & everything around him is astounding! ✊🏽🇮🇳💛✨ @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/k3RqKxT1gh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 1, 2022

Earlier in the day, the official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress also shared a picture of Bhasker with Gandhi.

"Today famous actress @ReallySwara became part of Bharat JodoYatra. The presence of every section of the society has made this yatra a success," the tweet read.

Apart from Bhasker, the Bollywood celebrities such as Amol Palekar, Sandhya Gokhale, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Mona Ambegaonkar, Rashmi Desai, and Akanksha Puri took part in the yatra.

Hollywood star John Cusack on Twitter had also extended his support to the foot march, a mass contact programme of the Congress, in late September.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ujjain on Thursday morning after a day's break and headed for Agar Malwa, the last district of its Madhya Pradesh leg.

According to a programme announced by the Congress, the yatra that began on September 7, will enter Rajasthan on December 4.

(With inputs from agency)