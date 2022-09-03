Swanky Pictures Of Proposed Design Of New Delhi Railway Station Will Leave You Stunned | See Here

The national capital has one of the oldest and busiest railway stations -- New Delhi Railway Station in the city. In order to give a new look to the railway station, the Ministry of Railways on Saturday shared a set of pictures of how the revamped new station will appear. The pictures showed the dome-shaped, glass building - redeveloped NDLS. The Ministry of Railways called the pictures 'making (of) a new era'.

The railways ministry shared the pictures on its official Twitter handle. As soon as the pictures went online, they received mixed reactions from users.

Sharing the pictures, the Ministry of Railways wrote, "Marking a New Era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS)."

Take a look here:

Marking a New Era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). pic.twitter.com/i2Fll1WG59 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 3, 2022

According to the given plan, the build-up area of New Delhi Railway Station will be 2.22 lakh square meters and will consist of a 40-storey twin tower, multi-level car parking, and pick-up and drop zones. The pictures also depict a foot overbridge for people to reach the platforms. Apart from that, ample green area is also visible in the project.

Apart from the railway station, the twin tower will also have house offices, retail shops, and space for a hotel. However, the plan received mixed reactions from people online. While some appreciated and welcomed the 'state-of-the-art structure', others felt that a lot of land would acquire for the design and there was no need for such a complex structure.

One user wrote, "Copy paste from Western structures without thinking about the weather conditions, this glass structure will need a small power plant to keep it cool…" Another commented, "This looks great but seems like 2050 plan looking at the amount of land acquisition / development this requires and the potential hurdles with current occupants right outside NDLS on Paharganj side."

Meanwhile, full support has been extended by Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and he also said the project was beautiful as being presented.