New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bigg Boss 10 contestant and self-proclaimed Godman Swami Om on Wednesday passed away at his resident in Delhi's DLF Ankur Vihar. Swami Om was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Delhi a few days ago after his health deteriorated and was paralysed. He was 63.

Swami Om contracted coronavirus three months ago but the controversial godman recovered from the deadly pathogen. However, despite testing negative for the COVID-19, he wasn't keeping well due to excessive weakness. His condition reportedly worsened a fortnight ago after he was paralysed.

According to media reports, Swami Om's last rites will be performed later today at the Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi. Swami Om's friend, as quoted by Zee News, confirmed the news and said, "Due to paralysis, half of his body was paralysed which eventually resulted in his death".

Swami Om participated in the 10th season of reality TV show Bigg Boss. He grabbed headlines over his controversial acts inside the Bigg Boss house. He even splashed his urine on fellow contestants -- Bani J and Rohan Mehra -- during his stint at the controversial show, which was hosted by Salman Khan.

Reacting on his cheap antics, the makers of the show and host Salman Khan showed him the exit gate and his contract with the producers was also terminated.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan