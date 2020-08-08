The Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra was first announced by PM Modi in April 2017 as a tribute Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Gandhiji’s Champaran Satyagraha.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, which is an interactive experience centre built to promote the Swachh Bharat Mission, in New Delhi.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission. pic.twitter.com/Gz3PRgGTFZ — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

After touring the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK), PM Modi also interacted with 36 school students from Delhi, who represented the 36 states and Union Territories, at the amphitheatre of the newly inaugurated Swachhata Kendra. PM Modi also watched a short video on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches a short video on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra.



Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is an interactive experience center built to promote 'Swachh Bharat Mission'. pic.twitter.com/wGRK26j8t9 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that he is glad that all the students present at the event followed the social distancing norms and wore face masks to control the spread of the coronavirus.

“We all are a part of a campaign now, 'Gandagi, Bharat Chorho'. I am glad that all of us, including the children present here, are following social distancing norms and wearing masks, to control the spread of COVID19”, PM Modi said at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, as reported by news agency ANI.

PM Modi also hailed the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and said that the whole world is coming forward in adopting the values of Gandhiji.

“The whole world is coming forward to adopt the values & principals of Mahatma Gandhi. When Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary was celebrated last year, that was unprecedented. Singers of different countries learnt & sung his favourite song Vaishnav Jan To”, PM Modi added.

“In the last few years, lakhs of people across the country, who are inspired by Gandhiji, have made 'Swachh Bharat Mission' a goal of their lives. This is the reason that we have been able to provide toilet facility to over 60 crore people in just 60 months”, he further said.

"Imagine what would have happened had pandemic like Coronavirus broken out before 2014. Could we have imposed lockdown when over 60% population was forced to open defecation? 'Swachhagrah' has empowered us in the fight against COVID-19", PM Modi added.

