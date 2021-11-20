New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Raam Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 and Madhya Pradesh's Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey. The award ceremony was held at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Gujarat's Surat retained its position and was awarded the second prize in the 'cleanest city' category of the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards, 2021', while Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada was secured the third rank in the list. Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra was adjudged as the fourth cleanest city in India.

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Indore the cleanest city award for the 5th consecutive year, at Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 pic.twitter.com/hTqUFrdVY4 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

PM Modi's constituency Varanasi was adjudged as the cleanest Ganga town in the survey announced by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, while Chhattisgarh has been adjudged India's cleanest state. As many as 342 cities were conferred with some star rating in this year's annual cleanliness survey, with a total of 4,320 cities taking part in it.

Taking to Twitter, Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated Indore and its “people, political leadership and municipal corporation,” among others. "Indore is India’s cleanest city for the 5th year in a row. Heartiest congratulations to the people, political leadership, Municipal Corporation, Swachhagrahis & Safaimitras for their exemplary commitment towards keeping the city on top", he tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also congratulated the people of Indore "for doing wonders” and achieving the feat of India's cleanest for the fifth time successively.

Check full list here:

1- INDORE- 5618.14

2- SURAT- 5559.21

3- VIJAYAWADA-5368.37

4- NAVI MUMBAI- 5307.68

5 PUNE- 4900.94

6 RAIPUR- 4811.40

7 BHOPAL- 4783.53

8-VADODARA- 4747.96

9- GVMC VISAKHAPATNAM- 4717.92

10- AHMEDABAD-4690.55

The cities are ranked on three parameters - service level progress (SLP), certifications and citizen's voice. In SLP, data is provided by the urban local bodies (ULBs) whereas in certifications, garbage free cities (GFC) rating and open defecation free (ODF) cities, and water ratings are taken into consideration. The objective of the survey is encourage Indian cities and towns to implement mission initiatives in a timely and innovative way.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan