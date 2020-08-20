Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the people of Indore have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indore has retained its spot as India's cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year, as per the 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' results announced by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday.

Gujarat's Surat and Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai have bagged the second and third spot respectively, while ancient holy town of Varanasi was awarded the cleanest down on the banks of the Ganga river. The Cleanest Cantonment Board award was bagged by Jalandhar cantonment from Punjab

"Heartiest congratulations! Indore is India’s cleanest city 4th year in a row. The city & its people have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness. Congratulations to MP CM @ChouhanShivraj people, political leadership & Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance," Puri wrote.

Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the government with the objective of generating large scale citizen participation in the Mission, along with inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India's cleanest cities.

MoHUA had conducted Swachh Survekshan 2016 survey for rating 73 major cities in January 2016, followed by Swachh Survekshan 2017 conducted in January-February 2017 for ranking 434 cities. Swachh Survekshan 2018, which, ranked 4,203 cities followed by SS 2019 which not only covered 4,237 cities but was also the first-of-its-kind completely digital survey completed in a record time of 28 days.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja