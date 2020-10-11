Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the physical distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' scheme through video conferencing

News Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' scheme through video conferencing. The launch will enable around 100,000 property holders to download their property cards through the SMS link delivered on their mobile phones. PM Modi will also interact with some of the beneficiaries during the event in which cards will be handed over to around 132,000 landowners.

Here are the highlights of the event

12:08 pm Millions of people in the village were deprived of bank accounts for 6 decades. Now they have their bank accounts

12:05 pm In the last 6 years, continuous work is being done to remove chronic shortages. Today, without any discrimination in the country, everyone is developing, everyone is getting benefits of schemes with complete transparency.

12:00 pm There are so many youth in the village who want to do something on their own. But they face many problems in getting loan from the bank in the name of their house. By showing the property card, now it is very easy to get loans from banks.

11:55 am Experts from all over the world have been insisting that the ownership of land and house plays a big role in the development of the country. Loan is easily available from the bank on the record of property and employment avenues are created

11:50 am Now you have a right, a legal document to prove that your house is yours, you own it. This scheme is going to bring a historical change in the villages of our country

11:45 am Today, the country has taken another major step towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat. The ownership plan is going to help a lot in making our brothers and sisters living in the village self-reliant, says PM Modi

11:40 pm Modi congratulates the lakhs of people who have got the ownership letters or property cards of their homes, who have downloaded their cards

11:35 am I'm delighted that such great work is being done on a day that has historic importance. Today, is the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh

11: 30 am PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries. Explains how the initiative will benefit people from humble origins.

11:20 am Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the physical distribution of Property Cards under the 'Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas' (SVAMITVA) scheme, through video conferencing.

11: 15 am Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the launch event of the physical distribution of Property Cards under the 'Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas' (SVAMITVA) scheme, through video conferencing.

It is the first time ever that such a large-scale exercise involving the most modern means of technology is being carried out to benefit millions of rural property owners, news agency PTI reported. The scheme will enable around one lakh property holders to download their property cards through the SMS link delivered on their mobile phones.

