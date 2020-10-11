New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch the distribution of Aadhaar-like property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme via video conferencing. The move will enable villagers to use the property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits. Prime Minister Modi will also interact with some of the beneficiaries during the event in which cards will be handed over to around 132,000 landowners. Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present.

Details included in Property Card:

The Aadhar-like Property Card will have almost all the information related to a person's property such as:

Name of the landowner

Survey number of land

Area of the land Location

Changes in ownership

Details of loans taken by the owner from government agencies

Details of pending litigations, if any Details of tax levied on the land including paid and unpaid taxes

Notably, it is the first time ever that such a large-scale exercise involving the most modern means of technology is being carried out to benefit millions of rural property owners, news agency PTI reported. The scheme will enable around one lakh property holders to download their property cards through the SMS link delivered on their mobile phones. According to the PMO, the beneficiaries are from 763 villages including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka. This would be followed by the physical distribution of property cards by the respective state governments. The scheme is being implemented across the country in a phased manner. It will cover 662,000 villages from 2020 to 2024

Beneficiaries from all states except Maharashtra will receive physical copies of the property cards within one day but since the western state has a system of recovering the nominal cost of these cards, it will take a month’s time there, the PMO said in a statement.

