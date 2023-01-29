Suvendu Adhikari Says 'Will Remove All Mughal, British Names'; See List Of Places Renamed Under BJP Govt

In October 2018, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved a proposal to rename the historic city of Allahabad as Prayagraj.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday called for renaming all structures in the country named after Mughals. The leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly made the remark after the gardens, including the Mughal Garden, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi were together renamed as 'Amrit Udyan'.

Hailing the move, Adhikari said, "They (Mughals) killed so many Hindus and destroyed temples. All the places named after them should be identified and renamed. We will remove all British and Mughal names within a week if BJP comes to power in Bengal."

Amrit Udyan will open for the public on January 31. The gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan include East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the terms of former Presidents Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed - Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam.

Here's a list of places renamed recently:

Rajpath Becomes 'Kartavya Path'

The historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns in Delhi were renamed as ‘Kartavya Path’ in September 8. The new name means the 'path of duty'. During the British rule, the place was known as 'Kingsway', which translated to Hindi became 'Rajpath'. The ares includes Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill through Vijay Chowk and India Gate, National War Memorial to National Stadium, Delhi.

Roads Renamed In Delhi

- Race Course Road, which houses some of India's most powerful people, was renamed to Lok Kalyan Marg on September 21, 2016.

- Aurangzeb Road was renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Road after the death of the former President in 2015. BJP lawmaker Mahesh Girri had raised the demand in a letter to PM Modi.

- On February 6, 2017, the NDMC changed the name of Dalhousie Road to Dara Shikoh Road, paying homage to the eldest son of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

- Teen Murti Chowk was rechristened to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk after the battle of Haifa, a city in Israel, as a symbolic gesture of friendship.

Mughalsarai Junction Renamed

On August 5, 2018, the Mughalsarai junction in Bihar was renamed to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction.

Re-birth Of Prayagraj

In October 2018, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved a proposal to rename the historic city of Allahabad as Prayagraj, amid massive criticism from Opposition. According to BJP, Prayagraj was the original name of the city and it had been changed by Mughal rulers.