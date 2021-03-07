Mansukh Hiren, who SUV was found near Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai, was found dead on Friday by the Maharashtra Police.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday registered an FIR for the alleged "criminal conspiracy, murder and attempts to destroy evidence" in the death case of Mansukh Hiren, who SUV was found near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.

This comes hours after a letter written by Hiren surfaced in media in which he alleged getting harassed by the police and media and claimed that he was being treated as an "accused".

In his letter, dated March 2, to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had claimed that he was being harassed despite not having any knowledge about the culprits, who not only "stole his vehicle but also misused it" and sought protection.

"I have already given my explanation and statements about how the vehicle was stolen, and I am being victimised and suffering harassment by police and news reporters," he said in his letter, as reported by news agency PTI.

"On February 25, policemen from the ATS told me that the vehicle was found near Ambani's house with explosives. I was interrogated and they left," he added.

"The interrogation by various agencies disturbed my peace of mind. Inspite of being a victim, I am treated as an accused. I have also beenreceiving calls from media houses who have been harassing me and my family," he further stated, as reported by PTI.

Following his claims, the Maharashtra Congress on Sunday demanded justice for Hiren's family and expressed hopes that the ATS will soon solve the case. "The family of Mansukh Hiren must get justice at the earliest," said party leader Sachin Sawant.

Hiren's SUV, a Scorpio, was found near Mukesh Ambani's multi-storey residence in Mumbai on February 25. The police had recovered 20 gelatin sticks and a warning letter addressed the Ambani family inside the car.

Later, the police questioned Hiren who said that when he was on the way from his shop in Thane to Crawford Market in south Mumbai for some work on February 17, the vehicle's steering got jammed.

He left the car on service road in Vikhroli and took a cab, he said. After finishing work, he met a friend and returned to Thane in his car, he told police. The next day he found that the Scorpio was missing and lodged a police complaint, Hiren had told the media.

On Friday, Hiren was found dead after which the case was transfered to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The police said that his viscera has been sent for forensic analysis, adding that the autopsy report of Hiren reserved the opinion on the cause of death.

