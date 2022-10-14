Sutlej Yamuna Canal Link Issue: Punjab, Haryana Chief Ministers Fail To Reach Consensus

THE MEETING of Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday remained inconclusive as the meeting failed to find any solution to the ongoing tussle over the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link(SYL) canal with both states adamant on their stated positions.

Chandigarh | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds a meeting with his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue. pic.twitter.com/5tVPO7QM9X — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

After a two-hour meeting with Khattar in Chandigarh, Mann claimed that he told his Haryana counterpart that the canal could not be constructed as the state does not have any water to share and the question of completing

On the other hand, Khattar said Punjab did not agree on the construction of the canal in its territory.

"No consensus was arrived at in the meeting," he said.

The SYL canal dispute, which has been a point of concern between the two states for many years, was pushed to a meeting between the two chief ministers by the Supreme Court last month.

Punjab has claimed that the amount of water flowing through the Ravi and Beas rivers has significantly decreased, and as a result, it is asking for a reevaluation of the water volume.

Haryana has been seeking for the canal to be finished so that it can receive its allotment of 3.5 million acre feet of water, as well as for Punjab to abide by the Supreme Court's rulings from 2002 and 2004 that the canal be finished.

Currently, 1.62 million acre feet of Ravi-Beas water are supplied to the state.

Following the decision to convene a meeting between the two ministers to discuss the matter, Khattar asserted that his state had complete ownership of the SYL water, while Mann assured that Punjab's interests would be adequately protected.

The Punjab administration was "not cooperating" in resolving the dispute, the Centre had notified the Supreme Court on September 6.

Then-Attorney General K K Venugopal, speaking on behalf of the Centre, had informed the bench that the Supreme Court had called for a peaceful settlement in 2017 and that it was attempting to do so through the Water Resources Ministry.

The top law officer had stated, "Unfortunately, Punjab has not been cooperating."

However, the state government of Punjab was very keen to reach an amicable resolution, the state's attorney general had last month told a bench presided over by Justice S K Kaul.