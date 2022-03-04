New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India has an inherent advantage with the availability of ample amount of renewable energy power and that the country can become a global hub of green hydrogen.

PM Modi, addressing a post-budget seminar, said sustainable growth is only possible with sustainable energy resources. The webinar was attended by the ministries of external affairs, coal, power, petroleum and natural gas, environment, and new and renewable energy.

"Ample availability of renewable energy power gives India an inherent advantage, it can be a global hub of green hydrogen," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also called out the private sector for innovation in the hydrogen ecosystem in order to fully utilise the potential in this field.

"Hydrogen ecosystem is interconnected with fertilisers, refineries, and the transport sector. It is a field that the private sector must innovate in to fully utilise India's potential. I promise the private sector that the government is with you in your efforts," he said.

PM Modi also said that sustainable energy holds key to India's future needs and aspirations.

"We need to take clean cooking forward as well. Solar gas can be a huge market for our startups," he said.

Referring to his vision of becoming a net-zero country by 2070, PM Modi said he had encouraged a sustainable lifestyle at the COP 26 summit in Glasgow last year.

"In Glasgow, we promised to become a net-zero country by 2070. I also encouraged a sustainable lifestyle -the LIFE Mission - Lifestyle for Environment. By 2030, we aim to have 50 per cent of our installed energy capacity by non-fossil sources.

"India has set itself some targets and we look at them as opportunities. India has walked that road with the same vision over the last few years," he said.

He further said that a lot needs to be done in making more energy-efficient products, including household appliances.

"Energy-saving and production are equally important for sustainability. We need to do a lot more to build more energy-efficient ACs, heaters, geysers and similar appliances here in India.

"LED bulbs used to cost Rs 300-Rs 400. Our government increased its production, which reduced cost. We have distributed nearly 37 crore LED bulbs under UJALA, saving a lot of electricity, money for the poor and carbon emissions," Modi said.

On ethanol blending, PM Modi said it has been prioritised in mission mode. He said technology upgradation was required in sugar mills and distilleries to produce by-products like biogas.

"We have planned four pilot projects for coal gasification, and innovation is needed in this sector as well. Ethanol blending has also been promoted. We need to modernise our sugar mills and distilleries," he said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta