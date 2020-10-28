This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation," an official statement said on Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights to and from India till November in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a circular, the Indian aviation regulator said that the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis. "However, the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the DGCA said today.

At present, India has entered into 'Air Bubble' agreements with around 18 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories. It allows nationals of both the countries to travel in either direction.

The scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral 'air bubble' arrangements with selected countries since July. The scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months amid the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, the fresh cases of coronavirus recorded in the country during the last 24 hours remained below 45,000, even as the overall COVID-19 tally inched closer to the grim milestone of 80 lakh cases.

With a single-day spike of 43,893 new cases, the coronavirus tally in India reached 79,90,322 on Wednesday, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen crossed the 1.20 lakh and reached 1,20,010 after 508 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time, the Union Health Ministry said on today morning.

Posted By: Talib Khan