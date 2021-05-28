Internation Flights Ban: However, international travel to and from other countries will continue under the air bubbles created by the government in several countries.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday extended COVID-19-induced suspension of scheduled passenger international flights till June 30. However, international travel to and from other countries will continue under the air bubbles created by the government in several countries.

."In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject... regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30 June 2021," the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The circular said that the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the DGCA added.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25, 2020, due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19. Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25, 2020. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral “air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July.

India has a pact with 27 countries including Kenya, UAE, US, UK, Bhutan and France among others to form an air bubble. Under the air bubble, special international flights can be operated between two countries by their airlines between their regions.

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases in India fell below the 2-lakh mark for the second time this month, while the recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for the 15th consecutive day. A total of 1,86,364 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the lowest in around 44 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,75,55,457. The death toll climbed to 3,18,895 with 3,660 daily deaths.

The active cases have further reduced to 23,43,152 comprising 8.50 per cent of the total infections with a net decline of 76,755 cases in the active caseload in 24 hours, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.34 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,48,93,410 and the case fatality rate has increased to 1.16 per cent, the data stated.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan