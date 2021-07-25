The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman also added that he was yet to receive the "message" from the party'’s central leadership on whether he should continue in his post or quit.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The suspense on whether Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will continue as state CM continues till the end of Sunday. Yediyurappa said that a decision on whether he will continue in office or not will be known by Monday, July 25. The 78-year old, however, asserted that he will continue to work for the BJP for the next 10-15 years.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman also added that he was yet to receive the "message" from the party'’s central leadership on whether he should continue in his post or quit. He expressed confidence that the communication may come by tonight or will be known on Monday morning. The Karnataka CM added that he had offered to resign two months ago if the party wished so.

"I will work for the party day and night for the next 10- 15 years. Let there be no doubt about it", the Chief Minister said.

"I got most of the positions in the party, which no one else might have got in Karnataka, for which I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda", he added, saying that his lone target is to bring BJP back in power by 2023.

‘He (Yediyurappa) has done a good job’: J P Nadda

In Panaji, BJP National President J P Nadda on Sunday praised Yediyurappa for his "good work".

"It is good, he has done a good job. Karnataka (government) is running smoothly. Yediyurappa is looking (managing) at things on his part," Nadda said in response to a question on Yediyurappa government completing two years in office and how he views his leadership.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma