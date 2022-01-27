Ranchi | Jagran News Desk: In a gruesome incident that could claim many lives, suspected Naxalites on Thursday blew up a portion of railway tracks on the Howrah-New Delhi line between Chichaki and Chaudhary bandh railway stations in Jharkhand's Giridih. Following the blast, the railways immediately stopped all trains between Jahrkhand's Dhanbad and Bihar's Gaya. Several trains going to Howrah and New Delhi are standing at various stations in Jharkhand-Bihar due to disruption in rail operations.

Naxalites have called for a bandh in Jharkhand and Bihar today, demanding that CPI-Maoist politburo member Prashant Bose and his wife be released immediately. Meanwhile, Railways is in alert mode due to the bandh by Naxalites. Instructions have been given to operate the trains by controlling the speed and monitoring the tracks. Along with this, special precautions were being taken.

The bandh by Naxalites has been called in protest against the arrest of CPI politburo member Prashant Bose and his Naxalite wife Sheela Marandi. After the blast, Naxalites have also left posters at the spot. Naxalites celebrated Resistance Day violently from 21 to 26 January.

The Maoists blew up the control room of a mobile tower in Kharki under the Vishnugarh police station area of Giridih district late on Tuesday night. Since then, it was being feared that Naxals would try their best to damage government property.

As soon as the police officers got information that the Naxalites have hoisted a black flag on Republic Day, it intensified the investigation in the area. Police officials said that it will never allow any plans of the Naxalites to succeed. The officials also appealed to the Naxalites to return to the mainstream.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan