In a statement, the Delhi Police said that the ISIS terrorist, who has been identified as Abu Yusuf, was arrested on Friday night following a brief exchange of fire.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Saturday said that it arrested a suspected member of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) from central Delhi's Ridge Road area.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said that the ISIS terrorist, who has been identified as Abu Yusuf, was arrested on Friday at 11.30 pm by its Special Cell following a brief exchange of fire, adding that two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a pistol has also been recovered from him.

"One ISIS operative arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan," news agency ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Delhi Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha as saying.

In another statement, the police said that the suspected terrorist has been brought to the Special Cell office in Delhi's Lodhi Colony and the officials are introgating him.

According to media reports, the terrorist had visited several places in Delhi and was plotting an attack. As per an India Today report, the terrorist is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur and was working with few residents of Delhi, planning a major attack in the national capital.

Following the arrest of the ISIS terrorist, security across the national capital was increased at several places and according to ANI, National Security Guard (NSG) commandos were depolyed near the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi's Ridge Road area.

Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) commandos carry out search operation near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area



(Video courtesy: ANI)



Read more: https://t.co/B6cddYYQOR#ISIS #Delhi pic.twitter.com/scHgBIVwdU — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) August 22, 2020

ISIS has been slowly increasing its presence in India. Just four days ago, the National investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested an ophthalmologist from a medical college in Bengaluru for allegedly being in touch with ISIS operatives.

According to NIA officials, the 28-year-old ophthalmologist was taken into custody on Monday in connection with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) case being probed by it.

"During interrogation, arrested accused Rahman confessed that he was conspiring with accused Sami and other Syria-based ISIS operatives on secure messaging platforms to further ISIS activities. He was in the process of developing a medical application for helping the injured ISIS cadres in the conflict zones and a weaponry-related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters," NIA spokesperson Sonia Narang said who added that the agency has seized his digital devices, mobile phone, laptop containing incriminating material.



The NIA has found that Rahman allegedly toured Syria and visited an ISIS medical camp in early 2014 for treatment of the terrorists for 10 days and returned to India.



Besides Rahman, the agency had also arrested two Pune residents -- Sadiya Anwar Sheikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri -- for allegedly being part of the conspiracy to further the activities of ISIS/ISKP in India and to carry out subversive activities in the garb of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma