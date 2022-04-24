Jammu | Jagran News Desk: A "suspected blast" took place nearly 8 to 12 km away from the Palli village in Jammu district hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, said officials on Sunday morning. The blast, which occurred at an agricultural land in the Laliana village, was reported by local villagers.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir police suspects that the blast was caused by a lightning strike or a meteorite. It said that an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon!

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma