New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: February 14 marks the birth anniversary of former External Affairs Minister of India, Sushma Swaraj, who was known as the country's 'best-loved politician'. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart was one of the prominent faces of the saffron party and was even considered as the future Prime Minister of India by many. However, Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 on August 6, 2019, following a cardiac arrest. So as the country observe 69th birth anniversary of Sushma Swaraj, here are some of the interesting and unknown facts about India's former Minister of External Affairs:

* Swaraj was born in 1952 at Ambala Cantonment in Haryana to Hardev Sharma and Shrimati Laxmi Devi. Her father was a prominent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member.

* Swaraj has a bachelor's degree with majors in Sanskrit and Political Science. She also studied law in Chandigarh and practised as an advocate at the Supreme Court.

* The former External Affairs Minister joined the BJP after the Emergency.

* Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal was closely associated with former Defence Minister George Fernandes.

* In her political career, Swaraj received a lot of prominences when she became the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi in 1998.

* Notably, Swaraj also holds the feat of India's youngest cabinet minister. Swaraj at the age of 25 became a cabinet minister in the Haryana government under chief minister Devi Lal.

* From 2009 to 2014, Swaraj served as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

* Swaraj had an excellent command over Hindi and won the award for Speaker for three consecutive years, held by the Haryana Language Department.

* Swaraj is also known as an 'all-rounder' because of her interests in classical music, fine arts, drama and poetry.

* In a rare achievement, Swaraj opened six AIIMS -- Jodhpur, Bhopal, Raipur, Bhubaneshwar, Patna and Rishikesh -- during her tenure as Union Health Minister from 2003 to 2004 under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma