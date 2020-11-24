The NDA has a wafer-thin majority in the Bihar Assembly with 125 seats, just three more than the halfway mark.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Bihar deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Modi has alleged that Lalu Yadav is making phone calls to NDA MLAs from jail and offering them ministerial berths to switch sides. isThe BJP leader also shared the mobile number from which Lalu was apparently making phone calls.

"Lalu Yadav making telephone call (8051216302) from Ranchi to NDA MLAs & promising ministerial berths. When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up. I said don’t do these d**ty tricks from jail, you will not succeed," the BJP leader wrote on Twitter.

The NDA has a wafer-thin majority in the Bihar Assembly with 125 seats, just three more than the halfway mark. This makes the Nitish Kumar government vulnerable to poaching attempts. The Opposition RJD-led Grand Alliance has 110 seats, just 12 short of the majority mark.

The RJD has said that Nitish Kumar-led NDA government won't complete its full five-year term as it survives on a very thin majority. A day before Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony, RJD leader Manoj Jha had said that his government won't survive for long.

"Even the NDA and the BJP must admit that if it had not been a mandate for change, Nitish Ji would not have won around 40 seats in the State Legislative Assembly. You (Nitish Kumar) are on a wafer-thin majority, that too, a managed one. A managed-majority government doesn’t last long," Jha was quoted by news agency ANI.

The latest allegations by Sushil Modi has once again raise horse-trading concerns. Interestingly, Modi was dropped as deputy CM from the new Nitish Kumar Cabinet and reportedly upset with the party. BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were made the deputy CMs in the new Nitish Kumar government.

