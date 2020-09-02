Maneshinde said it is for Sushant's family to explain what happened between June 8 and 14 when Rhea Chakraborty left the late actor's Bandra residence.

In a shocking allegation, actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde today said that the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a "repeat" of the Arushi Talwar murder case of 2008 where the "parents accused the entire world and we know who was prosecuted", reported News18.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta