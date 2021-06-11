Reportedly, among other grounds for seeking the bail Pithani has also requested the court to grant him bail for the occasion of his marriage on June 26. Pithani has also submitted a copy of his wedding invitation to the court.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani who is currently in judicial custody moved to the special court for bail on Thursday. Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Hyderabad on May 28 in connection to a drug case linked to Rajput’s death by suicide last year.

Reportedly, among other grounds for seeking the bail Pithani has also requested the court to grant him bail for the occasion of his marriage on June 26. Pithani has also submitted a copy of his wedding invitation to the court.

In the plea, filed by advocate Taraq Sayyad, Pithani has claimed that he has been falsely framed in the case. The plea said that no contraband or any incriminating material was found or recovered from Pithani’s possession to even remotely suggest that he was involved in the dealings of any narcotic drug and psychotropic substances.

Currently, Pithani has been booked under section 27-A (financing illicit traffic and harboring offenders) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, among other charges.

However, in the entire charge sheet filed by the NCB, there is no witness, statement of any person, or any admissible evidence that suggests that Pithani was involved in financing or illicit trafficking of drugs according to the plea.

"In view of the same, it is most respectfully submitted that no charge under Section 27-A can be framed against the applicant," the plea reads. The court has postponed the hearing to June 16.

Earlier, photos of Pithani’s engagement went viral on social media creating a lot of controversy as late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans trolled and criticized him. He was allegedly one of the suspects in Rajput’s death investigation.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra house on June 14 last year. Following his death, NCB started an investigation into the film industry's alleged drug links based on WhatsApp chats. Several people were arrested in this connection, including Pithani last month.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha