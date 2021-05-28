Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: SSR's flatmate Siddharth Pathani on Friday was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau from Hyderabad in connection with the drugs related to the late actor's death.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's roommate, Siddharth Pithani on Friday was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs probe related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year in June. As per news agency ANI, Pithani was arrested from Hyderabad and brought to Mumbai. After the arrest, he was sent to 5-day NCB custody for further investigation.

Pithani was Rajput's friend and was also staying with the late actor at his Bandra residence in suburban Mumbai, an official of the NCB said as quoted by news agency PTI. The alleged role of Pithani in the drug case, that emerged post the actors death, came to light during the NCB's investigation and hence he was arrested, the official added.

A team of the NCB, led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, had launched a search for Pithani who was traced in Hyderabad, the official said.

Pithani was among the four people who were reportedly present at Sushant Singh Rajput's flat in Mumbai's Bandra a day before he committed suicide by hanging himself on June 14. Pithani had been living with him for about a year before his death.

The CBI, Mumbai Police have also grilled Pithani earlier in relation to Rajput's death that triggered many conspiracy theories and raked up the issue of nepotism in the Bollywood industry.

The arrest comes almost two and half months after it filed a 12,000-page charge sheet against 33 people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others in the Bollywood drugs mafia probe case linked to Sushant's death on June 14, 2020, when he was found hanging in his flat.

On March 5, the NCB charge sheet was filed before a Mumbai Special NDPS Court, following two cases registered by the drug law enforcement agency after an intimation from the Enforcement Directorate which was probing the financial angles in Sushant's death.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan