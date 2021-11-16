New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least six people, including five of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Bihar's Lakhisarai on Tuesday morning. As per reports, SSR's brother-in-law Om Prakash Singh, ADG in Haryana Police, is one of the deceased. The driver of the truck and his helper have fled the spot.

The accident happened on the Sikandra-Sheikhpura state highway when an SUV carrying them collided with an LPG cylinder-laden truck, as per the IANS report.

"The accident occurred when the SUV driver lost control over his vehicle and hit the truck coming from the opposite direction near Pipara village early on Tuesday. The victims were returning to Jamui from Patna," PTI quoted Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar.

He further added that four passengers suffered serious injuries, and are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

SSR's relatives were returning home after performing the last rites of Omprakash Singh's sister. The accident happened around 6 am when the vehicle collided with a truck. The impact of an accident was such that the car was in a mangled state. The bodies of four passengers were scattered on the road, while the body of the driver and other passengers got stuck in the vehicle. Later it was pulled out by the local people.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv