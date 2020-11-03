The Bombay High Court had sought a response from the police on a petition by Sushant Rajput's sisters - Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh - seeking quashing of the FIR registered against them.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Anxiety medicines, given by his sisters on a "fake prescription" may have led to administration of psychotropic substances and contributed to the suicidal death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Mumbai police has told the Bombay High Court. The Bombay High Court had sought a response from the police on a petition by Sushant Rajput's sisters - Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh - seeking quashing of the FIR registered against them. The CBI had also opposed the FIR against SSR's sisters on a complaint by Rhea Chakraborty.

The police have told the court that it was their duty to file the FIR against sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput and denied the allegations that it was to malign the reputation of the actor or his sisters.

"The FIR was registered based on the information provided by the first informant (Rhea Chakraborty), disclosing commission of offence," the affidavit read.

"A fake medical prescription was sent by the petitioners with the help of a Delhi-based doctor wherein medicines for anxiety were prescribed to Rajput".

"This may have led to administration of psychotropic substances without actual examination of Rajput by the doctor, and may have caused and contributed in his suicidal death. This version of the informant disclosed cognisable offences warranting investigation and requiring no preliminary enquiry. Therefore, the Mumbai police were duty-bound to register the FIR," the police told the court.

Rhea Chakraborty, who is facing multiple accusations over the death of Rajput, her live-in partner, had urged the high court not to quash the FIR against Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh. Rhea's complaint was based on WhatsApp chats between Rajput and his sister Priyanka six days before his death.

The purported chats showed that Priyanka Singh had advised SSR to take three medicines -- Librium, Mexito and Lonazep -- for depression and anxiety. The prescription allegedly came from a Delhi-based doctor and was "fake" as Rajput never personally visited the doctor.

