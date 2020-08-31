Samuel Miranda, the former housekeeping manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has revealed that the actor was worried over his finances and said that the actor was not keeping well in his last days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Samuel Miranda, the former housekeeping manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has revealed that the actor was worried over his finances and added that the actor was not keeping well in his last days. Samuel, who is being quizzed by CBI in connection with Sushant's death, also shared details about what happened after he returned from his Europe trip with Rhea and her brother Showik.

The report says that Rhea and Sushant's staff told him that actor's former residence Capri Heights was haunted. He further claimed to have been told that Sushant would sometimes come out of his bedroom at night, and give the idol of a god a hug and take it back to his bedroom. Samuel said that it was after this experience at his house that Sushant moved to Rhea’s residence in Santacruz.

Even there he reportedly stayed alone in his room and wouldn’t speak to anyone. It was then that his ex-manager Shruti Modi and Rhea suggested that he should move to Waterstone Club to feel better. The report states that there was still no improvement in the actor’s condition and he used to cry a lot of times.His sisters came to meet him at the club and reportedly started asking him about his finances after which the actor started crying

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha