Singh also said that Sushant was on medication and the police were investigating what led to the actor's death.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said on Monday that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from ‘bipolar disorder’ and had googled several words related to death and mental disorder towards the end, i.e. just days before he was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14, said an IANS report.

Interacting with the media today, Singh said that the late actor searched for words like "painless death", "schizophrenia" and "bipolar disorder" on Google.

Sharing the information, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani posted on Instagram: "Commissioner Param Bir Singh today revealed few things to the press."Sushant would search for articles and his name on Google to find out what was being written about him. He would also search for "painless death", "schizophrenia" and "bipolar disorder".

During the press conference, the Mumbai Police Commissioner also said, "All bank statements from January 2019 to June 2020 have been analysed. There were around Rs 14.5 crore credit in the account." The top cop also mentioned that there is a fixed deposit of 4 crores too."

Singh said that there was still no information about the whereabouts of Rhea Chakraborty, the actor's girlfriend who is on the spotlight of the investigation following the police complaint lodged by Sushant's father.

The police commissioner said that Rhea was one of the 56 people questioned by the cops in connection the case, adding that they are probing all possible angles, including professional rivalry, health and financial transactions.

The Mumbai police also said no politician's name came up during the investigation, as had cropped up on social media. "There is no evidence against any politician from any party," he added.

The police commissioner refuted allegations of the "forcible" quarantine of an IPS officer from Patna, sayinng that they were examining if Bihar Police had the jurisdiction to investigate the case in Maharashtra.

"There is no question of non-cooperation, we are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Still, if they've got jurisdiction then they should prove it," he said.

The Bihar police got involved in the matter after Rajput's father lodged an FIR, more than a month after his

son's death, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting the suicide.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday charged that Vinay Tiwari has been "forcibly quarantined" by the civic authorities in Mumbai.

The DGP, who broke the news himself on his twitter handle past midnight, also shared a video footage of Tiwari, lodged in a Maharashtra police establishment with the quarantine stamp on his hand.

Pandey alleged that Tiwari was denied accommodation inside the IPS officer's mess and was made to stay at a guest house in the Goregaon suburb.

He also said that while the Bihar Police claimed that Rs 15 crore were siphoned off from Sushant's account, they found during investigation that his account had Rs 18 crore of which Rs 4.5 crore were still there.

"Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 crore were siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 cr in his account of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account found, still probing," he said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta