New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money trail in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Chakraborty has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate by Friday. The agency is investigating charges of siphoning off of money from the late actor's bank accounts. The ED is understood to have taken up the case after it analysed the contents of the FIR and gathered some independent information about Rajput's income, bank accounts and companies

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Rhea Chakraborty in connection with #SushantSinghRajput's death case. She has been asked to appear before the agency at its Mumbai office on 7th August. August 5, 2020

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a money laundering case on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant Singh Rajput's father has accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide



The central probe agency had recently called for the Bihar police first investigation report (FIR) and after studying it, the ED decided to slap charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said



They said an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed against the accused named in the Bihar Police FIR that includes Chakraborty, her family and six others





The Supreme Court Wednesday said the truth behind the death of "gifted and talented artist" Sushant Singh Rajput should come out, even as the Centre informed that it has accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for a CBI probe in the matter.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the Bihar government's recommendation has been accepted and the case has been transferred to the CBI.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

(with agency inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha