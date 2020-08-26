Several media reports had previously suggested that NCB will join the investigation after ED wrote to the agency, asking it to probe if drug was supplied to Rhea Chakraborty and Rajput.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, the Narcotics Control Bureau has registered a case in connection with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.



The case has been registered under section 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, India Today reported, adding that the intelligence agency has booked Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others, against whom the ED had prepared a case.

Rhea is a prime suspect in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and has been under the scanner of multiple probe agencies ever since Rajput’s father K K Singh lodged a police complaint against Rhea and her family, accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s suicide.

Wednesday's developments come after Purported WhatsApp messages of Rhea, accessed by Times Now had shown that the actress used drugs like MDMA and marijuana. “Incase we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once,” wrote Rhea in one of the alleged messages to a drug dealer named Gaurav Arya, while further asking him “you have MD?”

In another alleged conversation, one ‘Miranda Sushi’ tells the actress that the “stuff is almost over”, asking Rhea if they should take it from Showik's (Rhea's brother) friend.

The conversation from the alleged WhatsApp messages in focus is the one between Rhea and her friend Jaya Saha. “Use 4 drops in tea or water and let him sip it... Give it 30-40 minutes to kick in,” Jaya wrote in a message dated November 25, 2019.

It may be worth mentioning here that Rhea has already stated in her petition before the Supreme Court that she was in a live-in relationship few days before the actor alleged committed suicide on June 14.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja