According to a Mumbai police official, the decision to provide protection to Rhea has been taken after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team had requested the Mumbai Police to do so.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The tragic death case of Sushant Singh Rajput has been intensifying further day by day. Since the CBI has taken over the case many new developments have taken place in the high-profile death case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team is questioning the prime accused and Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for the second consecutive day today, after grilling her for almost 10 hours on Friday.

Now in another development in the case, the Mumbai police will be providing protection to Rhea Chakraborty whenever she will commute from her residence to the DRDO guest house in Mumbai, where the special CBI team, involved in investigating the sensational case, is staying and is questioning the people under radar.

“Mumbai police will provide protection to Rhea Chakraborty whenever she commutes from her residence to DRDO guest house. This is being done on the request of Central Bureau of Investigation”, Mumbai Police official was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Rhea Chakraborty on Friday was interrogated by the CBI for over 10 hours. Rhea's questioning started at around 11 am at the DRDO guest house complex in Santacruz and concluded a little after 9 pm. Along with Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani and the late actor's manager Samuel Miranda were also questioned on Friday.

But this was first time that Rhea was questioned in connection with the case on the eighth day of CBI investigation. The central investigating agency has so far questioned Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant, among others, as part of its probe in the high-profile case.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, on Thursday, said that there is a threat to her life and her family and requested the Mumbai police for protection.

She posted a video posted a video on Instagram of her father, Indrajit Chakraborty, being questioned by TV journalists in her building compound.

"We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate.," wrote the actress in the caption of the Instagram video.

Posted By: Talib Khan