Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With the mystery over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death getting murkier with each passing day, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to cross-examine all key suspects in the case.

According to a report by Republic TV, all key people – including Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, cook Neeraj and staff Dipesh Sawant – will likely face cross-examination from the central probe agency on Sunday.

Sushant’s death has become a talking point and the mystery over his sudden demise has refused to die down. The 34-year-old actor had allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. However, the actor’s family had alleged foul play, following which the Supreme Court handed the probe to the CBI.

The CBI is now investigating the matter and has already questioned the suspects, including Rhea – who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant – thrice. During the questioning, the probe agency has asked Rhea about the claim that she used to splurge on shopping using Sushant's credit card according to the statement of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

According to a report by news agency IANS, the 28-year-old actress has also been questioned about the details of Sushant's treatment, why he used to stay at Waterstone resort and what he discussed about his dream project.

Sushant's sister Shweta shares leaked WhatsApp chat claiming drug plot by Rhea

Meanwhile, Sushant’s Shweta Singh Kirti on Friday shared a leaked WhatsApp chat claiming drug plot by Rhea her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Siddharth Pithani in which they were talking about "doobie" and blueberry kush'. The screenshots of the chats were shared by an unverified Twitter handle of Shweta.

“What was going on...,” Shweta tweeted while sharing the chat.

Following this, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde dismissed the claims and said they would accept only official statements from the agencies investigating her possible role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. “No time for all this. We go by what CBI, ED, police or NCB officially says in writing,” he told IANS.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma