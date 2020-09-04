The CBI had filed an FIR (First Information Report) taking over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In its first official statement related to the investigation in the sensational case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday evening termed the media reports attributed to the agency on its probe in the case as ‘speculative and not based on facts’.

Issuing a statement late Thursday evening, the CBI team said that the central probe agency is conducting the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case in a systematic and professional way. The CBI also said that the agency does not share any details of the ongoing investigation with any of the media houses.

"Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of policy, CBI does not share details of an ongoing investigation," the agency said, in its statement.

"CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of the investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible," it added further.

The CBI is investigating the sensational death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.

Initially, the case was perceived as a suicide case, but as the investigation intensifies, several new angles and theories came to fore. Sushant’s fans along with many stars and politicians demanded a CBI probe into the matter, after which the Supreme Court on August 19 ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

The CBI had filed an FIR (First Information Report) taking over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

Sushant Singh's father in his complaint to Bihar Police had alleged that Chakraborty along with her family members had misappropriated Sushant Rajput's wealth, which was denied by Rhea Chakraborty in TV interviews.

The CBI Director has handed over the probe to the special investigation branch which is camping in Mumbai and has recorded statements of Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, met police and visited the crime scene.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan