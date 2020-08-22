The official added that Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani and his cook Neeraj also accompanied the CBI team and forensic experts to Rajput's Bandra apartment

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation started its probe into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of the investigating agency on Saturday reached the house of the 34-year-old actor, who allegedly committed suicide on June 14, along with forensic experts to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to his death.

Maharashtra: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team at the residence of #SushantSinghRajput in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/yNNNUUSgLG August 22, 2020

"They reached the flat to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the actor's death," an official, as quoted by news agency PTI, said. The official added that Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani and his cook Neeraj also accompanied the CBI team and forensic experts to Rajput's Bandra apartment. "Rajput's cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani also accompanied the CBI team," the official said.

Maharashtra: Neeraj and Sidharth Pithani along with the CBI team outside the residence of #SushantSinghRajput in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/SbiGOWzpKV — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

According to the official, the CBI officials recorded the statement of Pithani at the IAF guest house in Santa Cruz, where the visiting members of the central agency are staying. The CBI team also interrogated Sushant’s cook Neeraj on Friday at the guest house.

Maharashtra: A team of Mumbai Police arrives at the residence of #SushantSinghRajput, where a CBI team is already present pic.twitter.com/Cr7YoS6qWi — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Meanwhile, another team of the central probing agency visited the state-run Cooper Hospital where the autopsy of the late actor was performed. The CBI team met the dean of the Cooper Hospital and will also meet the doctors who had carried out the autopsy.

Another team visited the Bandra police station to meet officials of the Mumbai police, who had investigated the actor's death, an official said. This was the CBI team's second visit to the Bandra police station in connection with the case since it began the probe in Mumbai on Friday.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide, to the CBI.

Following the apex court's nod, the investigating agency has started its probe into the death of the late 34-year-old actor. Accordingly, a special investigation team of the CBI, comprising officers, other personnel and forensic experts, landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening to take over the probe into the high-profile case.

The CBI SIT has been divided into five teams, which will take care of different angles into the matter. While one team of the SIT will be re-creating the crime scene, another was given the responsibility to take the details of the case from Bandra Police station.

The third team will interrogate eyewitnesses present during the incident, and may interrogate Rhea Chakraborty's family, while the fourth team will be questioning the persons related to the incident. The Fifth team is working on analysing the documents gathered and may re-analyse the post-mortem reports.

Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, was found hanging in his Bandra residence. The Mumbai police in its initial investigation declared it a case of suicide and registered an Accidental Death Report.

Posted By: Talib Khan