Rhea and her brother Showik were seen escorted by the Mumbai Police when the two left the DRDO guest house.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and prime accused in the case Rhea Chakraborty left the DRDO guest house in Mumbai after almost 8 hours on Saturday, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team was questioning her and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Rhea was summoned by CBI team for the second consecutive day on Saturday. On Friday the CBI grilled the 28-year-old actress for over 10 hours regarding the sensational death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide on June 14.

Maharashtra: Actor Rhea Chakraborty & her brother Showik Chakraborty leave from DRDO guest house in Mumbai after being questioned by Central Bureau of Investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. pic.twitter.com/t6BasONvFd — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

News agency PTI quoted an official as saying that Rhea was interrogated by a superintendent of police rank officer of the central agency on various aspects of the case.

Rhea and her brother Showik were seen escorted by the Mumbai Police when the two left the DRDO guest house. Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police had said that they will give protection to Rhea Chakraborty during her commute to the DRDO guest house from her residence. The Mumbai Police’s announcement came after the CBI team requested them to do so.

The CBI team, which is in the city for the last three days to investigate Rajput’s death case, had on Thursday recorded the statement of Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty. It has so far questioned Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant, among others, as part of its probe in the high-profile case.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle in the case, has also summoned hotelier Gaurav Arya for questioning on Monday, news agency IANS quoted officials as saying.

A top ED official connected with the probe told IANS, "We have summoned Arya for questioning in connection with the case on Monday at our Mumbai office."

The official said that Arya has been summoned after the agency checked the mobile phone of the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and found that the two allegedly chatted about the consumption of drugs.

Meanwhile, in another fresh development in the case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the government will send all complaints it has received against film producer Sandip Ssingh to the CBI.

"I have received many complaints and requests to investigate the relationship between Sandip Ssingh and the Bharatiya Janata Party, pertaining to his connections with Bollywood and drugs. I will send these pleas to the CBI for a probe," Deshmukh said as quoted by ANI.

Posted By: Talib Khan