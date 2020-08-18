The verdict may also settle the question whether the CBI is allowed to take over the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on a plea filed by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who had sought transfer of the FIR lodged against her from Patna from Mumbai. According to the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy would deliver the judgement at 11 am on Wednesday.

The verdict may also settle the question whether the CBI is allowed to take over the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The initial investigation by Mumbai Police and the postmortem report confirmed that the 34-year-old committed suicide. Since then, Mumbai Police has been probing several angles, including professional rivalry depression as porbable causes.

A month later, Sushant's father KK Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea and her family, accusing them of cheating Sushant financially and harassing him mentally, driving him to end his life.

The top court had reserved its verdict on Rhea's plea on August 11. At the outset, the Bihar government had told the court that “political clout” has not allowed Mumbai Police to even register an FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, even as the Maharashtra government maintained Bihar completely lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

While Chakraborty's counsel told a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy that probe by Mumbai Police has “proceeded quite substantially” as it has recorded statements of 56 persons in the case, the lawyer representing Rajput's father, who lodged the FIR in Patna, countered the submissions said they have “no faith” in Maharashtra Police.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Maharashtra, told the bench that Bihar has no jurisdiction in the case and no complaint was made to the Mumbai Police till date by Sushant's father in the matter.

Singhvi said he has never seen such sensationalisation being attached to a transfer petition and that the media has made it “abnormal”.

Counsel for Rajput's father said he only wanted proper investigation in the case and according to him Mumbai Police was not investigating in the right direction. He said the family of Rajput has not seen the body hanging and what they had seen was his body lying on the bed.

Chakraborty's counsel told the bench that a “huge parallel media trial” is going on in the case.

The bench told Divan that in Chakraborty's petition, there is a request related to the CBI investigation. “It is another aspect how the CBI will come in,” it said.

Divan said he wanted a fair probe by a fair investigating agency.

He said there are considerable issues on how Bihar had recommended a CBI probe and how subsequent orders were issued.

"I (Rhea) stand by what I have stated in my petition and my additional affidavit,” he said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta