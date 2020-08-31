Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: So far, the CBI, which got the nod to investigate the matter from the Supreme Court on August 19, has questioned Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his cook and staff members.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime suspect in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fourth time on Monday. Rhea, who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant, has been under the constant radar of the probe agencies in the case that has left the entire country shocked.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14.

Here are the latest updates from the big story:

Gaurav Arya arrives at ED office

Gaurav Arya, owner of The Tamarind Hotel in Goa, has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

CBI 'not satisfied' with Rhea's answers

According to report by IANS, the CBI is "not satisfied" with the answers given the actress. According to the report, Rhea was "evasive" when she was asked about the medical treatment and medicines of Sushant. The report claimed that Rhea was also not "comfortable" when asked about the problems of Sushant and why she was talking about drugs in her chats.

Rhea Chakraborty summoned by CBI again

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the CBI again. The actress so far has been grilled by the agency for more than 25 hours. According to a report by news agency IANS, the CBI will question her again as her answers were "not satisfactory".

