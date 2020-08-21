Now as the CBI has taken over the sensational case after over a month of blame game and separate investigations by the Bihar and Maharashtra police, it will be difficult for the central probe agency to start the probe from the start.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday began its probe into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, two days after the Supreme Court asked the CBI to take over the case.

Now as the CBI has taken over the sensational case after over a month of blame game and separate investigations by the Bihar and Maharashtra police, it will be difficult for the central probe agency to start the probe from the start. The CBI will start the investigation by questioning the persons related to Sushant's death.

The SIT will also recreate the crime scene at his Bandra flat, where the actor was found hanging. The team will also collect all the evidence, his autopsy report and his electronics, including his mobile and laptop from the Mumbai police.

So here is the action plan for the CBI team into the matter.

CBI SIT divided into five teams:

The 10-member SIT formed to investigate the matter reached Mumbai on Thursday night and is led by Bihar IPS officer Nupur Prasad. The SIT has been divided into five teams, which will take care of different angles into the matter.

According to a report by Republic World, ‘one team of the SIT will be re-creating the crime scene, while another has given the responsibility to take the details of the case from Bandra Police station. It will reportedly interrogate officials involved in the investigation and doctors involved in the post-mortem.

The third team will interrogate eyewitnesses present during the incident, and may interrogate Rhea Chakraborty's family, while the fourth team will be questioning the persons related to the incident. The Fifth team is working on analysing the documents gathered and may re-analyse the post-mortem reports.

What will be next for CBI into the matter?

The CBI team will reportedly recreate the crime scene today and have asked the Mumbai Police for the photographs of Sushant's room where he was found hanging on June 14.

In its investigation plan today, the CBI will be questioning and recording statements of people connected to the case. The team will also question the officers of the bank in which Sushant Singh Rajput had his accounts along with two DCPs of Mumbai Police. The team have already questioned Sushant Singh Rajput's cook, who is among the key witnesses in the case.

The CBI team has also asked the Mumbai police to provide them with the photos of Sushant’s flat. The photographs will be sent to the forensic experts from the Photo and Scientific Aid Division of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for analysis.

The Mumbai police will also hand over all the evidence related to the case to the CBI. The top court had on Tuesday asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence it has collected to the investigating agency.

The Mumbai Police will handover all 56 statement recorded, forensic reports and spot panchnama report to the CBI today. Along with this, Sushant's autopsy report, his three mobile phones and laptop will also be given to the SIT.

Rhea on Radar:

According to a report by NDTV, the CBI is likely to begin the questioning of the accused in the case, including Rhea Chakraborty and her family members from next week. Rhea was already questioned twice by the Enforcement Directorate regarding the money laundering allegations levelled up by Sushant's father KK Singh in his FIR. The reports also stated that the CBI is yet to decide the place where they will be questioning Rhea as the central probe agency usually questions women at their homes.

The Money Laundering angle:

On Sushant's father's FIR filed in Patna, in which he accused Rhea of siphoning Rs 15 crore from Sushant Singh Rajput, the Enforcement Directorate had grilled Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi and Rhea Chakraborty’s CA Ritesh Shah, in connection with a money laundering case related to the death of Sushant.

Siddharth Pithani, who was the friend and Creative Content Manager of Sushant Singh Rajput was also questioned by the ED earlier this month. The statements of Chakraborty, Modi and Showik were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

How it all started:

Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, was found hanging in his Bandra residence. The Mumbai police in its initial investigation declared it a case of suicide and registered an Accidental Death Report. However, a month later, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna accusing Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and claimed that she siphoned off Rs 15 crore from Sushant's bank account. The Bihar police started investigating the case and the state government called in the CBI, leading to huge political row in the case.

Posted By: Talib Khan