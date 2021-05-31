Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Prior to that, the NCB had also arrested Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani on Friday, May 28 in Hyderabad, in the drugs case linked to the late actor’s death.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned late-actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic helpers Neeraj and Keshav for interrogation.

“After Siddharth Pithani's arrest, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former domestic helps Neeraj and Keshav for questioning, in the drugs case linked to Rajput's death," said the NCB, as reported by news agency ANI.

Siddharth Pithani, SSR’s flatmate, arrested by NCB

Prior to that, the NCB had also arrested Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani on Friday, May 28 in Hyderabad, in the drugs case linked to the late actor’s death. Pithani was allegedly among the four people present at Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra apartment when the actor was found hanging inside his room on June 14 last year. Sushant’s former flatmate has been under judicial custody until June 1.

Probe on by three Central agencies

The Sushant Singh Rajput death case continues to be investigated by three Central agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In March 2021, NCB had filed a 12,000-page charge sheet before a Mumbai Court against 33 individuals, which includes actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Drug angle under intense investigation

The drug angle in the late actor’s death case remains under intense investigation. The drug angle’s investigation led Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to summon actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for interrogation. Total arrests in the case currently stand at almost three dozen.

Filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala also recorded his statement with NCB. The further set of the investigation by NCB led to the arrest of popular comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachaya who were later released on bail.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging inside his room in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14, 2020.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma