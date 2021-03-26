The challenge by Rajput's sister in the Supreme Court came over a month after the Bombay High Court ordered an inquiry against her and said that the FIR against her will not be quashed and the investigation will continue.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh on Friday moved Supreme Court challenging the FIR filed against her on the complaint of SSR's girlfriend and prime accused in the actor's death case, Rhea Chakraborty.

The challenge by Rajput's sister in the Supreme Court came over a month after the Bombay High Court ordered an inquiry against her and said that the FIR against her will not be quashed and the investigation will continue. The Bombay High Court, however, had dismissed the FIR filed against Sushant Singh Rajput's other sister, Mitu Singh.

"There is prima facie case found against Priyanka Singh and there should not be any impediment against investigation against her," the court had said in its February 15th order.

Prime accused in the case, Rhea Chakraborty, had filed a complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister after which a case of forgery and violation of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act was filed against both. Rhea filed the complaint against his sisters and Dr Tarun Kumar for allegedly putting the later actor on illegal medication under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

It was revealed in the leaked WhatsApp chat of Sushant and his sister Priyanka that the late actor's family was aware of his mental health problems. In the chat, it was revealed that a week prior to Sushant Singh Rajput' death by suicide, Priyanka Singh had asked him to take three medicines, namely - Librium, Nexito and Lonazep.

All these medicines are prescribed for anxiety and depression and can only be given by a doctor after a medical check-up. The chat revealed that Priyanka Singh had had also sent a prescription for the drugs on WhatsApp.

However, Rajput's sisters had moved to the Bombay High Court and claimed that the FIR was illegal and based on "misleading" media reports with full "discrepancies and irregularities". They further claimed that there was no evidence to show the medicine prescribed was administered to Rajput. Rajput's sisters further said that Rhea was tarnishing the late actor's image by suggesting that he was a "drug addict and suffering from mental illnesses".

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan