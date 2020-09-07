Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE: Rhea Chakraborty has appeared before the NCB again today.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime suspect in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) again today. The central probe agency, which is investigating about the alleged drug racket in the case, had grilled Rhea for more than six hours on Sunday.

Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik and Sushant’s former house manage Samuel Miranda are also under the scanner of the probe agency. The two have already been sent to NCB custody till September 9.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, had committed suicide at his Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Following his death, several agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), are investigating the matter to solve the mysteries surrounding Sushant’s death.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

11:21 am: Showik and Samuel Miranda have returned to the NCB official after their respective medical tests

10:48 am: Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the NCB has taken Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Zaid for a medical test

10:39 am: The NCB will also conduct the COVID-19 test of Anuj Keswani

10:29 am: NCB has arrested one Anuj Keswani for alleged drug peddling. His name was revealed during the interrogation of Kaizen Ibrahim, reports ANI

10:00 am: 'Sorry Bhai...': Sandip Ssingh shares chat with Sushant, sister Mitu; explains why he contacted ambulance driver

9:50 am: Rhea Chakraborty has arrived at the NCB office in Mumbai

9:24 am: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea's questioning by NCB to continue today, Sushant's house help sent to custody till Sep 9

9:20 am: The probe agency has also got the custody of Dipesh Sawant, the house help of Sushant, till September 9

9:15 am: Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant, to appear before NCB again today

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma