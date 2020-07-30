New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and said that the police should be allowed to do its work.

"Let police do its job. It has nothing to do with whether a person was a good person or a bad person. It is also about jurisdiction. Approach the Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete," Bar and Bench quoted a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde as saying.

According to a report by The Times of India, a Supreme Court lawyer, Sarthak Nayak, had filed a petition at the apex court, seeking transfer of the case to the CBI. In his petition, the apex court lawyer claimed that there are "problems in co-ordination" between Mumbai and the Bihar Police and thus the case should be transfered to the CBI, reported The Times of India.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to 'end relationship' with Rhea Chakraborty, she 'harassed him', alleges Ankita Lokhande

While referring to the Aruchi Talwar case, Nayak said that the Mumbai Police was "too slow to collect evidence". He also alleged that there were attempts to save Rhea Chakraborty, the ex-girlfriend of Rajput, saying that "Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had tweeted that Sushant had committed suicide owing to depression born out of professional rivalry and had even thanked the Mumbai police in his tweet," The Times of India reported.

Earlier, Deshmukh had tweeted that there was no need for CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death as the Mumbai Police was capable of handling the matter. "There was no need to give the case to the CBI. Our police officials are capable and doing the inquiry in the right way. We are also examining the angle of business rivalry," Deshmukh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, had committed suicide on June 14. According to reports, the actor was suffering from depression over the last six months. Since Rajput's death, the Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. So far the police has recorded statement of over 30 people, inlcuding filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma