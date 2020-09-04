New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda will be arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau over drug charges. The agency, which is probing the drug angle in Rajput's death, said that the process is underway and they will be formally arrested soon, according to news agency ANI.

The NCB's decision to arrest Rhea Chakraborty's brother and Rajput's house manager Miranda came after raids on their houses throughout the day. The NCB had, earlier in the day, raided Showik Chakraborty's residence in Mumbai's Santa Cruz area and Miranda's house in Andheri West. Both Showik and his sister Rhea Chakraborty, whose role in Rajput's death is also being investigated by the CBI, live in the same house.

NCB Deputy Director (operations) KPS Malhotra, who is famous for handling high-profile cases involving Bollywood celebs, is heading the drug probe surrounding Sushant's death and led the raids at Showik and Miranda's houses.

On June 14, 34-year-old Rajput was found dead inside his Mumbai apartment. The police initially said that the Bollywood actor committed suicide but his family alleged foul play and registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, who was the live-in partner of Rajput, over several charges that included cheating, harassment and abetment of suicide.

After demands from the late actor's family, fans and a section of Bollywood, the case was handed over to the CBI, which has already started its investigation. Rhea has rejected the allegations levelled against her and said that the actor was undergoing depression. The drug angle came after WhatsApp chats of Rhea discussing drugs emerged in the public domain. The actress has denied doing drugs and claimed that Rajput used to smoke marijuana and that she wanted him to quit the habbit.

So far, the NCB has arrested two alleged drug dealers -- Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar -- from Mumbai and detained one Kaizan Ibrahim for questioning. According to reports, Parihar has links with a person who featured in the chats of Rhea and her brother.









Posted By: Shashikant Sharma