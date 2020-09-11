Rhea Chakraborty will stay in Byculla jail, where she was taken after her first bail request was rejected by a magistrate who sent her to jail till September 22.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, in connection with the drugs case related to Sushant's death. Rhea was arrested by the NCB on Tuesday after three days of questioning.

Rhea Chakraborty will stay in Byculla jail, where she was taken after her first bail request was rejected by a magistrate who sent her to jail till September 22.

The special NDPS court also rejected the bail pleas of Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and other four accused -- Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatara and Bashit Parihar -- arrested in the same case earlier by the NCB. They will remain in the judicial custody till September 23. The court had reserved its orders on Thursday.

Shortly after the court rejected the bail pleas, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that as soon as they receive the copy of the order, they will decide the future course of action on approaching the High Court next week.

Rhea, in her second bail application, had retracted her confession and said she was "coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions" and said that she is being falsely implicated in the case.

Her bail application further stated that no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from her and the allegations, if any, would pertain strictly to smaller quantities. It said there is nothing on record to suggest that she was in any way involved with the financing of illicit traffic and/or harbouring the offenders in relation to any drugs.

During the hearing before the court yesterday, the NCB had opposed the bail application filed by the accused. It had said that Showik Chakraborty is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with drug supplies.



While opposing the bail to Showik, NCB said that if released on bail he may tamper with the evidence and also will try to win the witness by using her sister's position in the society and money power.

"Accused Rhea Chakraborty has acknowledged their statements and her role explained. During statement present accused Rhea Chakraborty revealed about her involvement in the procurement of drug and financial transaction and also her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and applicant Showik Chakraborty in this regard. Therefore it is clear from the statement that the applicant is an active member of drug syndicate connected with drug supplies," the NCB had said in its response to the bail application of the accused.

The NCB also said the drugs financed by Rhea Chakraborty were not meant for personal consumption but for supplying them to another person. "Therefore, Section 27A of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) is applicable and she cannot escape the clutches of law," the agency argued.

