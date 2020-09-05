Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda have been sent to NCB custody till September 9.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a huge development in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday evening arrested the late actor's domestic help Dipesh Sawant. The central probe agency informed that Sawant has been arrested "for his role in procuring and handling of drugs".

"Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB for his role in procuring and handling of drugs. He has been arrested based on statements and digital evidence. He will be produced before court on Sunday at 11 am. Cross-examination of arrested people underway," news agency ANI quoted NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra as saying.

Sawant's arrest comes hours after the probe agency arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Samuel Miranda, the house manager of Rajput, and produced them for before a court in Mumbai. The two have been sent to NCB custody till September 9.

The central probe agency, which is investigating the drug angle in the death case of Rajput, informed that Showik "dealt in drugs with many others", adding that it has got "inkling" of the narcotics network and penetration in the Bollywood and it is looking for the "big fish" in the case.

"Normally this is not part of our mandate but now that we are getting information... This case has given us an inkling of the network and the extent of the penetration," news agency PTI quoted NCB Deputy Director General Mutha Ashok Jain as saying.

Earlier in the day, the central probe agency also arrested two alleged drug peddlers Zaid and Kaizan Ibrahim who were reportedly supplying drugs to Showik. Kaizan, however,has been granted bail by Mumbai's Esplanade court.

NCB to summon Rhea Chakraborty soon

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the NCB will soon summon Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime suspect in the death case of Rajput. Rhea, who was in a live-in relationship, has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) multiple times.

"As of now no summon has been issued against anybody in this case, beyond whoever are under investigation. We are investigating," Malhotra was quoted as saying by ANI.

CBI recreates crime scene in presence of actor's sister Meetu

The CBI, on the other, reportedly recreated the "crime scene" at Sushant's Bandra residence in Mumbai on Saturday in presence of the late actor's sister Meetu Singh and AIIMS doctors. During the recreation of the crime scene, Sushant's cooks Neeraj and Keshav and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani were also present.

The central probe agency, which had started investigating the matter last month after getting nod from the Supreme Court, has so far visited Rajput's flat at least couple of times to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the actor's death.

Maharashtra: #SushantSinghRajput's sister Mitu Singh leaves from DRDO guest house in Mumbai, where the CBI team investigating the late actor's death case, is staying. pic.twitter.com/aP0C8TWmZ9 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

Rajput, 34, had allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was Rajput's live-in partner, is the key accused of abetting the late actor's alleged suicide.

