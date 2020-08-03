Mumbai Police has also refuted allegations of Bihar IPS officer's "forcibly quarantine" by civic authorities in the metropolis.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday said they had no information on the whereabouts of Rhea Charkaborty, who is absconding ever since late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR against the actress and her family, accusing them of abetment to suicide.

"Rhea was one of the 56 people questioned by Mumbai police. Her statement was recorded twice & she was called to the police station several times. I can't comment about her whereabouts," he said.

Divulging details about the investigation in the death case, Singh said that the actor was suffering from bipolar disorder for which he was on medication.

"It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation," said the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

"56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health," Singh added.

Singh said that Rs 13.5 crore was withdrawn from Sushant's bank account, but no transfer was made to the actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is at the spotlight of the police investigation.

"Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 crore were siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 cr in his account of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account found, still probing," Singh said.

He further said that no name of any politician has come up in the case so far. "There is no evidence against any politician from any party," he said.

Singh also rejected allegations of the "forcible" quarantine of an IPS officer from Patna, sayinng that they were examining if Bihar Police had the jurisdiction to investigate the case in Maharashtra.

"There is no question of non-cooperation, we are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Still, if they've got jurisdiction then they should prove it," he said.

The Bihar police got involved in the matter after Rajput's father lodged an FIR, more than a month after his

son's death, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting the suicide.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday charged that Vinay Tiwari has been "forcibly quarantined" by the civic authorities in Mumbai.

The DGP, who broke the news himself on his twitter handle past midnight, also shared a video footage of Tiwari, lodged in a Maharashtra police establishment with the quarantine stamp on his hand.

Pandey alleged that Tiwari was denied accommodation inside the IPS officer's mess and was made to stay at a guest house in the Goregaon suburb.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta