Sushant Singh Rajput's claimed he had forewarned Mumbai police about the threat to Rajput's life way back in February.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai Police on Monday refuted the startling claim by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father of forewarning Mumbai police about threat to his son's life way back in February, saying that no such written complaint was made by him.

"Case was registered on June 14. Matter being probed by Bandra Police. Sushant Singh Rajput's father released a statement that they had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on February 25. No such written complaint was addressed to Bandra Police Station on the date," Mumbai Police said in a statement.

In a video statement, Singh claimed he had forewarned Mumbai police about the threat to Rajput's life way back in February and also "named" a few persons who, he suspected, were behind his death.

"I had told the Mumbai police in February that my son Sushant faced a threat to his life but it did nothing. When my son died on June 14, I requested them to take action against named persons. But nothing came of it even after 40 days. Left with no other option, I lodged a case at a police station here in Patna," he said.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, however, insisted at his press conference that Rajput's family had made no such complaint.

The Mumbai police chief also claimed that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder, a mental condition characterised by extreme mood swings, at the time of his death. He added that the actor was on medication for the disorder and had googled several words related to death and mental disorder towards the end, i.e. just days before he was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Amid escalating acrimony between Maharashtra and Bihar police over jurisdictional issues, an IPS officer who had landed in Mumbai on Sunday for leading the SIT probe in the case, was quarantined under the COVID-19 regulations in force in the city, a development Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called "inappropriate and forcible".

Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey said in Patna that the state police will lodge a formal protest with the

Mumbai municipal authorities over the "forcible quarantine" of Vinay Tiwari who was on official duty.

The issue resonated in the two Houses of Bihar legislature, with lawmakers across the political divide

demanding a CBI investigation into the death of the 34-year-old Patna-born actor.

